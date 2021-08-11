Brian Knobbs In Hospital; Go Fund Me Launched

We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized.

The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as explained on the go fund me which you can find below. He's asking for help to help with medical expenses. The GoFundMe description notes that Knobbs was rushed to the hospital yesterday.

Click here to donate to Knobbs' GoFundMe.

We wish him all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Brian Knobbs: WCW Hardcore Championship Match - Nitro, Feb. 7, 2000.