Two More Title Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up.

In an in ring segment after The Elite defeated Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal to open the show, Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus informed us all of the good news.

The first ever match on AEW Rampage this Friday August 13th will be an Impact World Championship match between Chrstian and Kenny in a warm up for All Out.

After this, Jungle Boy let The Elite know that next week on Dynamite (Wednesday August 19th) they will face off with Jurassic Express for the Tag Titles.

What do you make of these Title Matches?