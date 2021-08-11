AEW Announce Kenny Omega's All Out Opponent

It's official. Christian Cage will be the one to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago.

It had been rumoured he was the one to get the nod after he climbed to the top of the rankings recently and after Hangman Page lost his ability to challenge two weeks ago when he and the Dark Order lost in the elimination tag to The Elite.

