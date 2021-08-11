Olympic Gold Medalist Wrestler Gable Steveson Is Heading To SummerSlam

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson who recently secured a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be in Las Vegas next weekend for WWE SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Gable said:

"I’m heading over to Vegas to watch the champ Roman Reigns do his thing. John Cena is great, but he’s still going to have to acknowledge Roman Reigns,"

Gable also talked about how he would like to be teamed up with Paul Heyman if he was to be signed with WWE:

"If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’ Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward, WWE has been so great to me. Triple H, Brock, Heyman, Ric Flair and so many others have been so supportive. So have people from UFC, like Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo, who have also sent me congratulations. So many great organizations and teams have reached out. A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it."