Brandi Rhodes Reveals She Went In Labor On A Heels Call

Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed on WrestleJoy during which she talked about her upcoming reality show. During the interview, she recalled the moment she went into labor.

On the “need” for the AEW Heels community:

“I had no idea what was going to happen, but I did know there was a need for it. When you sit back and watch the wrestling community, you see these pockets begin to form of passionate fans who are excited to talk about things. I wanted to create a space for people to flourish together, expand their thinking, and have a lot of fun. That’s the great thing about a community like this, you can get together and explore in the fun. You don’t want to do that by yourself. I could watch a Disney movie by myself and have a good time, but if I go to Disneyland with like minded people it’s a completely different experience.”

On going into labor and the moments that followed:

"I went into labor on a Heels call, which is pretty crazy. I was filming for Rhodes To The Top that day, and I had considerably slowed down at the end of pregnancy. One of the producers had just had a baby with his wife two weeks prior. So he was watching me, and kept stopping the cameras saying, ‘Hey Brandi, I need to talk to you, are you okay?’ and I kept brushing it off as everything was normal. So, I had this producer who was sweating all day, thinking this woman’s in labor, and I can’t get her to go to the hospital. To add insult to injury, I decided to do the Heels call too. He was like, ‘You’re not going to do it, are you?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’m going to go upstairs and change, and in a half an hour, I’m going to just do it.’ I’m sure a lot of this will be in Rhodes to the Top, as we just kept filming. I thought it was funny, I’m looking at this producer who’s having a panic attack, but I’m fine! The reality was, I was not fine. I was definitely and totally in labor. Cody was at the Nightmare Factory, and we had to call him back because the nurse said I was going in. We thought it might be another false alarm, but in the case that it wasn’t, we wanted to be sure that he could be there. I was hooked up to the machine for about 20 minutes before the nurse told me I was in active labor. Then, my entire life changed.”

On balancing work and being a mother:

“It’s definitely challenging, and I see things through a different lens now. I had always thought I could never be a stay at home mom. Kudos to those who do it, but I never thought that would be me. After having a baby though, I could definitely see myself doing that. I have plenty of moments that I’m treasuring and relishing in now. At the end of the day, there are two things that I want to keep reminding myself. I wanted to be a working mom for her, just as my mom was a working mom for me. I want to show her that it’s possible, that if this is your choice, then you can go ahead and do that. I always thought my mom was a rockstar, because she had so many things that she was balancing, and she would do it with such class and style, and I thought it was amazing. I want her to look back and think it was pretty cool that I kept my passion, and I kept rockin’ and rollin’. Sometimes I look at her and I think, no. I don’t want to leave, I don’t want anyone else to touch her, I just want to be here, with her, for eternity. But she is going to grow up too, and when she does, hopefully she’ll appreciate, like I did with my mom, all of these other things that I have going on.”