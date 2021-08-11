Mickie James Announces NWA Women's Invitational Tournament Rules
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2021
NWA Empowerrr executive producer Mickie James took to Twitter today revealing the rules for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup.
The winner will receive a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship at NWA 73 the following night.
She tweeted:
Rules of the 1st EVER @nwa #WomensInvitational are simple. 10 women have been selected by myself & my team of advisors. The #Top10 Women we think would & could make incredible #WomensChampions to compete in the #MainEvent of #EMPOWERRR to become not only the #1st cup holder.
But will then go on to Face the @nwa #WomensChampion the very next night for a chance at #TheBurke on #NWA73 The #NWAWomens Championship IS also on the line at #EMPowerrr #Kamille vs @AEW own @LegitLeyla The champion could #Legit change hands 2 nights in a row @ChaseParkPlaza.
2 women will start Order to be determined by myself & my #badass team! @Madusa_rocks @gailkimITSME @Phenom_Jazz #QueensOfTheRoundTable Every 2 minutes a #New woman enters Eliminations #ONLY by Pinfall or Submission. There will ONLY be 1 winner annually. #EMPOWERRR @nwa
https://wrestlr.me/69633/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 11
Aug 11 - The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was anno[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamit[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as expla[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that no[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment a[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - It's official. Christian Cage will be the one to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago. It had[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson who recently secured a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be in L[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed on WrestleJoy during which she talked about her upcoming reality sho[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - CMLL has released three top stars. The lucha libre promotion let go of Sanson, Cuatrero, and Forastero from their contracts, collectively known as Nu[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - NWA Empowerrr executive producer Mickie James took to Twitter today revealing the rules for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The winner will r[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - NXT returned to USA Network last night following two weeks preempted to SyFy Netywork due to Olympic 2020 coverage. The live broadcast managed to reb[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - AEW star Colt Cabana was a guest on WTRF7 in Pittsburgh to promote Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage during which he said the company doesn't[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During a recent interview on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the series Heelz, CM Punk was asked if he would be returning to pr[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - AEW superstar Malakai Black was recently interviewed on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss his recent feud with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.&[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - On this day in 1997, Sting was amidst his iconic rivalry with the invading New World Order faction. During this storyline, James J. Dillon tried to g[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Eric Bischoff discussed the creative concept behind the Glacier character in WCW during a recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what Bischoff s[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Riddle revealed that when he first met John Cena, they didn’t see eye-to-eye, but then went on to sa[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During a recent interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho was on to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city.&[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that not one but two UFC Champions will appear on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here i[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze (Matt Clemente) was asked if he wanted to keep on wrestling. [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72. Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infect[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE official Drake Wuertz spoke about his views on WWE's handling of the [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During an interview with Booker T, Will Ospreay revealed that he felt "deflated" when WWE NXT UK first debuted. "Sometimes I feel like there will b[...]