CM Punk Addresses Rumors He Will Be Appearing On Upcoming AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2021

During a recent interview on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the series Heelz, CM Punk was asked if he would be returning to pro wrestling on the upcoming AEW Rampage episode on August 20.

Punk said the following:

“I think I might actually be doing a screening, this isn’t confirmed yet so I probably shouldn’t blast this out everywhere. But we’re talking about doing a screening of episode three of Heelz at an AMC in Chicago and that’s one of the dates that has been proposed so I hope to see everyone there.”

CM Punk commented on the “Best in the World” line that was made by Darby Allin during a recent promo on AEW Dynamite:

“Best in the World, that could be anybody. That’s [Daniel] Bryan, right? That’s my assumption.”


