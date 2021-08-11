During this storyline, James J. Dillon tried to get Sting to sign a contract with WCW... which didn't go as expected.

On this day in 1997, Sting was amidst his iconic rivalry with the invading New World Order faction.

On This Day [8/11]: Sting Refuses To Sign WCW Contract [1997]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Idea Behind Glacier Character In WCW

Eric Bischoff discussed the creative concept behind the Glacier character in WCW during a recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what Bischoff said: “It’s a Mortal Kombat ripoff. It[...] Aug 11 - Eric Bischoff discussed the creative concept behind the Glacier character in WCW during a recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what Bischoff said: “It’s a Mortal Kombat ripoff. It[...]

Riddle Says He And John Cena Didn't See 'Eye To Eye' At First

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Riddle revealed that when he first met John Cena, they didn’t see eye-to-eye, but then went on to say they are now 'bros' and was given the rub by Cen[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Riddle revealed that when he first met John Cena, they didn’t see eye-to-eye, but then went on to say they are now 'bros' and was given the rub by Cen[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Is The Coolest Wrestling Company In The World

During a recent interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho was on to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city. Check out some highlights below: On who he[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho was on to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city. Check out some highlights below: On who he[...]

Two UFC Champions To Appear On AEW Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that not one but two UFC Champions will appear on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is what Khan said on Busted Open Radio today: &ldq[...] Aug 11 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that not one but two UFC Champions will appear on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is what Khan said on Busted Open Radio today: &ldq[...]

Tyler Breeze Comments On If He Still Plans To Wrestle

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze (Matt Clemente) was asked if he wanted to keep on wrestling. Here is what he said: “It depends. I mean t[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze (Matt Clemente) was asked if he wanted to keep on wrestling. Here is what he said: “It depends. I mean t[...]

Ric Flair Continues To Tease Return To The Ring

Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72. Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a video of a promo from WWE RAW in 2007, during whi[...] Aug 11 - Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72. Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a video of a promo from WWE RAW in 2007, during whi[...]

ROH Announces New Location For Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the state. ROH has now announced the even[...] Aug 11 - We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the state. ROH has now announced the even[...]

Drake Wuertz Calls WWE's Mandatory Vaccination Policy "Evil"

During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE official Drake Wuertz spoke about his views on WWE's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “My issue, when it cam[...] Aug 11 - During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE official Drake Wuertz spoke about his views on WWE's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “My issue, when it cam[...]

Will Ospreay on WWE NXT UK: "I felt so deflated and depressed about it."

During an interview with Booker T, Will Ospreay revealed that he felt "deflated" when WWE NXT UK first debuted. "Sometimes I feel like there will be points in your life where like wrestling isn&rsq[...] Aug 11 - During an interview with Booker T, Will Ospreay revealed that he felt "deflated" when WWE NXT UK first debuted. "Sometimes I feel like there will be points in your life where like wrestling isn&rsq[...]

Update On The New Direction For The WWE NXT Brand

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer provided a little more detail behind the planned changes to the WWE NXT brand and the new direction plans to take the show. "The bas[...] Aug 11 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer provided a little more detail behind the planned changes to the WWE NXT brand and the new direction plans to take the show. "The bas[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Dan Lambert will appear - Kris Statland[...] Aug 11 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Dan Lambert will appear - Kris Statland[...]

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Failed To Air on FITE TV - Statement

NWA Powerrr did not air on FITE TV during its usual timeslot on Tuesday. Both FITE and the NWA have issued a statement and apology and promised the episode will air tonight. NWA: “Hey folks, [...] Aug 11 - NWA Powerrr did not air on FITE TV during its usual timeslot on Tuesday. Both FITE and the NWA have issued a statement and apology and promised the episode will air tonight. NWA: “Hey folks, [...]

AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)

AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offenc[...] Aug 10 - AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offenc[...]

NXT UK Star To Make First-Ever Appearance On Tonight's NXT On USA Network

NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the fi[...] Aug 10 - NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the fi[...]

ROH Moving Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View From Florida Due To COVID Surge

Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surge. The event was set for Sunday, September 12[...] Aug 10 - Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surge. The event was set for Sunday, September 12[...]

Riddle Details A Recent Conversation He Had With Goldberg At WWE RAW

During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle has been rather outspoken about Gol[...] Aug 10 - During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle has been rather outspoken about Gol[...]

Bianca Belair Comments On Rumors of NXT Being Repackaged

Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT bei[...] Aug 10 - Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT bei[...]

Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status

We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Accl[...] Aug 10 - We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Accl[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million viewers which is slightly down from the 1.821 milli[...] Aug 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million viewers which is slightly down from the 1.821 milli[...]

Ember Moon Pulled From Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT

Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will [...] Aug 10 - Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will [...]

Mercedes Martinez Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, which you can read below: ”My life..I never tho[...] Aug 10 - Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, which you can read below: ”My life..I never tho[...]

John Cena Addresses Rumors That He Can Do What He Wants In WWE

John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...] Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...]

Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...] Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...]