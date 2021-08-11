Ric Flair Continues To Tease Return To The Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2021
Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72.
Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a video of a promo from WWE RAW in 2007, during which he said:
“I have to announce to you… that I will NEVER retire! I will only retire when I’m dead in this ring! Over my dead body. I’ve got too much juice left. Wooo! I’m still the Nature Boy!”
One would hope he is just playing into rumors given his age, but more importantly his health.
