ROH Announces New Location For Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the state.

ROH has now announced the event will take place on September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The announcement:

The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, Sept. 12 has been moved to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Lakeland, Fla., at RP Funding Center, but the recent COVID-19 surge in the state necessitated the change in location.

The safety, health and well-being of our fans, talent and staff remain our top priority.

Those who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within seven business days.

Details regarding ticket sales for Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia to be announced soon.