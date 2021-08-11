Update On The New Direction For The WWE NXT Brand

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer provided a little more detail behind the planned changes to the WWE NXT brand and the new direction plans to take the show.

"The basic gist is NXT is going to change in some ways. They think a lot of the competitors are too small, and too old. The original idea of NXT was to be developmental and to get guys, with the mentality of ‘we’re trying to find guys who can main event Wrestlemania."

He added, "The basic feeling is they lost a war, and now it’s time to get back to…it is what it is, this is the aftermath, and this is the new direction. The new direction is younger guys and bigger guys. They want people who can be box office attractions and main characters."

The exception to this is Adam Cole as there are plans for Cole to join the main roster if he decides to re-sign with the company.