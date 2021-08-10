WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Aug 10, 2021

AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)

AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened.

Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15)

Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offence in but eventually Thunder Rosa put her away with the Peruvian Neck Tie choke.

Red Velvet defeated Skyler Moore via Pinfall (3:00)

A much more even match compared to her victory on Elevation last night. Same result though as she hits the Final Slice to earn the pin. Biggest match of her career tomorrow night. No chance she gets the title but it would be nice for her to give Britt some trouble.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis via (4:18)

I don't watch NXT so I had no idea about EverRise other than hearing their name, but 2.0 are really great. Fun to watch and funny. Interested to see whether they can grow from here. They pick up the win here.

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (7:56)

Fantastic to see Boulder back from injury. I'm a huge fan of Chaos Project because you're not supposed to take them seriously and they make me laugh. Luther shouting "Finish Him" at Serpentico 30 seconds in popped me. Bear Country pick up the win.

Darby Allin defeated Invictus Khash via Pinfall (3:20) 

Darby has a new video entrance with a badass looking cartoon of him skateboarding. His opponent tonight, Invictus Khash, is the first competitor in AEW from Iran which is a fun fact for AEW trivia! This match had some fantastic grappling and matwork exchanges before Darby won with the Last Supper.

QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo & Nick Comorotto defeated Alan ‘5’ Angels w/ 10 & Colt Cabana via Pinfall (10:27)

This match was set up earlier on Sammy Guevaras Vlog (Thank god Fuego is alive). Its also a Student vs Teacher match after QT trained Angels before AEW. Hell of a match this, back and forth  with both men looking fantastic and kicking out of some huge moves. The finish comes as QT pulls the mask off of Angels and hits the Diamond Cutter as he puts it back on. Must watch if you haven't already,

Hikuleo defeated Thad Brown via Pinfall (1:40)

Hikuleo is so tall. I know that's not a hot take but that's all I can think when I look at the son of King Haku. Massive Sit Out Powerbomb for the victory.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Valentina Rossi via Pinfall (1:44)

Nyla recovering from her valiant defeat to Dr Britt Baker in the title match the other week by squashing Valetina Rossi here. Beast Bomb for the pin.

Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol via Submission(3:21)

Pre match confirmation that Garcia has the Darby match tomorrow night on Dynamite that he asked for on Elevation last night. No surprises who picked up the win here. Still a fun watch though. Garcia hitting a crazy submission where all of the limbs are tied up for the victory. I still love Fuego though. #SignFuego

Penelope Ford defeated Sahara Seven via Submission (3:59)

Arguably the most underutilised talent in the AEW womens division, it's always a pleasure watching Penelope Ford work. She showed her upside here with some nice offence before getting the win via Indian Death Lock.

The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybsko via Pinfall (3:03)

Nice to see the Zybsko name living on as Larry's son gets his AEW debut. Unfortunately for him and his partner, Seth Gargis, nothing can stop Wardlow ahead of his big match against Jericho tomorrow. He did all the damage before Spears hit several exposed knee strikes in the corner before finishing it with the C4.

The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) defeated Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross via Submission (4:02)

Jack Evans looks like he had a rough night. Someone get that man a coffee! Didn't stop him and Angelico in the ring though as they pick up the victory here after Angelico hit the Navarro Death Roll submission on Jay Freddie.

Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake) w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (4:48)

Have Penta or Fenix had a bad match in AEW? If they have, I can't remember it. This one is no exception. No offence to Bononi or Drake but they were the secondary concern in this one as Lucha Bros pick up yet another victory with Pentas top rope double foot stomp followed by Fenix's Frog Splash. Are they the Bucks next challengers for those tag titles?

Tay Conti defeated Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (3:38)

Tay will be womens champion by the end of 2022. I'm almost certain of it. She gets better and better every time I see her wrestle. Another great showing here as she hit the DD-Tay for the W.

Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Jack Evans, Angelico & Jora Johl Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) via Pinfall (10:00)

So, is Wheeler Yuta All Elite yet? I don't recall seeing the graphic but if he's a free agent, AEW need to snap him up ASAP. He looks like another guy who could be a star in a few years. To use a term I've seen and heard, this was a gentlemans 3 star match, nothing wrong with the match but also nothing spectacular to write about. Private Party get the win after the Hardy Family Office distraction.

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana) defeated Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets via Pinfall (2:03)

Nice and quick win. Colt hit the assisted Chicago Skyline and gets the pin.

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver) defeated Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M. via Referee Stoppage (4:37)

Again, nice and quick Dark Order victory with 10 finishing this one with the Full Nelson after the Silver & Reynolds combo offence. So everyone won in The Dark Order except for 5? Not sure there's anything in it but watch this space


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew dark #aew #results #aewrampage #lucha bros #thunder rosa #darby allin #nyla rose #dark order
https://wrestlr.me/69615/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 10
AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)
AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and f[...]
Aug 10 - AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and f[...]
Aug 10
NXT UK Star To Make First-Ever Appearance On Tonight's NXT On USA Network
NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash hi[...]
Aug 10 - NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash hi[...]
Aug 10
ROH Moving Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View From Florida Due To COVID Surge
Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surg[...]
Aug 10 - Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surg[...]
Aug 10
Riddle Details A Recent Conversation He Had With Goldberg At WWE RAW
During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW.[...]
Aug 10 - During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW.[...]
Aug 10
Bianca Belair Comments On Rumors of NXT Being Repackaged
Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wr[...]
Aug 10 - Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wr[...]
Aug 10
Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status
We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dar[...]
Aug 10 - We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dar[...]
Aug 10
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million v[...]
Aug 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million v[...]
Aug 10
Ember Moon Pulled From Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT
Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show[...]
Aug 10 - Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show[...]
Aug 10
Mercedes Martinez Issues Statement On Her WWE Release
Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, whic[...]
Aug 10 - Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, whic[...]
Aug 10
John Cena Addresses Rumors That He Can Do What He Wants In WWE
John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company[...]
Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company[...]
Aug 10
Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW
MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]
Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]

Aug 10
The Acclaimed Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dark
During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line di[...]
Aug 10 - During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line di[...]
Aug 10
'Tensions Running High' Backstage At Today's WWE NXT Taping
Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect i[...]
Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect i[...]
Aug 10
AEW's WWE "Problem": Facts and Figures
First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for ev[...]
Aug 10 - First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for ev[...]
Aug 10
NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FIT[...]
Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FIT[...]
Aug 10
Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Suffers A Miscarriage
Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing th[...]
Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing th[...]
Aug 10
Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card
WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10 - WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10
Tonight’s AEW Dark Match Card - 17 Matches Scheduled
AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below [...]
Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below [...]
Aug 10
Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media
Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be[...]
Aug 10 - Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be[...]
Aug 10
Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his[...]
Aug 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his[...]
Aug 09
Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles in Raw Main Event, Hits Matt Riddle with an RKO!
In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO [...]
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO [...]
Aug 09
WWE Airs a Very Interesting Vignette for Elias During Monday Night Raw
WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: [...]
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: [...]
Aug 09
Charlotte Flair Interrupts Match Between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on Raw
Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupt[...]
Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupt[...]
Aug 09
T-Bar (w/ Mace) Defeats Mustafa Ali (w/ Mansoor) on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twi[...]
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twi[...]
Aug 09
Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison on Raw, Issues U.S. Title Challenge to Sheamus for SummerSlam
Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. Af[...]
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. Af[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π