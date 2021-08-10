AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)

AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened.

Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15)

Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offence in but eventually Thunder Rosa put her away with the Peruvian Neck Tie choke.

Red Velvet defeated Skyler Moore via Pinfall (3:00)

A much more even match compared to her victory on Elevation last night. Same result though as she hits the Final Slice to earn the pin. Biggest match of her career tomorrow night. No chance she gets the title but it would be nice for her to give Britt some trouble.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis via (4:18)

I don't watch NXT so I had no idea about EverRise other than hearing their name, but 2.0 are really great. Fun to watch and funny. Interested to see whether they can grow from here. They pick up the win here.

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (7:56)

Fantastic to see Boulder back from injury. I'm a huge fan of Chaos Project because you're not supposed to take them seriously and they make me laugh. Luther shouting "Finish Him" at Serpentico 30 seconds in popped me. Bear Country pick up the win.

Darby Allin defeated Invictus Khash via Pinfall (3:20)

Darby has a new video entrance with a badass looking cartoon of him skateboarding. His opponent tonight, Invictus Khash, is the first competitor in AEW from Iran which is a fun fact for AEW trivia! This match had some fantastic grappling and matwork exchanges before Darby won with the Last Supper.

QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo & Nick Comorotto defeated Alan ‘5’ Angels w/ 10 & Colt Cabana via Pinfall (10:27)

This match was set up earlier on Sammy Guevaras Vlog (Thank god Fuego is alive). Its also a Student vs Teacher match after QT trained Angels before AEW. Hell of a match this, back and forth with both men looking fantastic and kicking out of some huge moves. The finish comes as QT pulls the mask off of Angels and hits the Diamond Cutter as he puts it back on. Must watch if you haven't already,

Hikuleo defeated Thad Brown via Pinfall (1:40)

Hikuleo is so tall. I know that's not a hot take but that's all I can think when I look at the son of King Haku. Massive Sit Out Powerbomb for the victory.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Valentina Rossi via Pinfall (1:44)

Nyla recovering from her valiant defeat to Dr Britt Baker in the title match the other week by squashing Valetina Rossi here. Beast Bomb for the pin.

Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol via Submission(3:21)

Pre match confirmation that Garcia has the Darby match tomorrow night on Dynamite that he asked for on Elevation last night. No surprises who picked up the win here. Still a fun watch though. Garcia hitting a crazy submission where all of the limbs are tied up for the victory. I still love Fuego though. #SignFuego

Penelope Ford defeated Sahara Seven via Submission (3:59)

Arguably the most underutilised talent in the AEW womens division, it's always a pleasure watching Penelope Ford work. She showed her upside here with some nice offence before getting the win via Indian Death Lock.

The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybsko via Pinfall (3:03)

Nice to see the Zybsko name living on as Larry's son gets his AEW debut. Unfortunately for him and his partner, Seth Gargis, nothing can stop Wardlow ahead of his big match against Jericho tomorrow. He did all the damage before Spears hit several exposed knee strikes in the corner before finishing it with the C4.

The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) defeated Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross via Submission (4:02)

Jack Evans looks like he had a rough night. Someone get that man a coffee! Didn't stop him and Angelico in the ring though as they pick up the victory here after Angelico hit the Navarro Death Roll submission on Jay Freddie.

Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake) w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (4:48)

Have Penta or Fenix had a bad match in AEW? If they have, I can't remember it. This one is no exception. No offence to Bononi or Drake but they were the secondary concern in this one as Lucha Bros pick up yet another victory with Pentas top rope double foot stomp followed by Fenix's Frog Splash. Are they the Bucks next challengers for those tag titles?

Tay Conti defeated Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (3:38)

Tay will be womens champion by the end of 2022. I'm almost certain of it. She gets better and better every time I see her wrestle. Another great showing here as she hit the DD-Tay for the W.

Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Jack Evans, Angelico & Jora Johl Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) via Pinfall (10:00)

So, is Wheeler Yuta All Elite yet? I don't recall seeing the graphic but if he's a free agent, AEW need to snap him up ASAP. He looks like another guy who could be a star in a few years. To use a term I've seen and heard, this was a gentlemans 3 star match, nothing wrong with the match but also nothing spectacular to write about. Private Party get the win after the Hardy Family Office distraction.

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana) defeated Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets via Pinfall (2:03)

Nice and quick win. Colt hit the assisted Chicago Skyline and gets the pin.

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver) defeated Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M. via Referee Stoppage (4:37)

Again, nice and quick Dark Order victory with 10 finishing this one with the Full Nelson after the Silver & Reynolds combo offence. So everyone won in The Dark Order except for 5? Not sure there's anything in it but watch this space