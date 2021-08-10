Don’t miss the debut this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time. The Mad Russian will make his first appearance on NXT, as the NXT UK Championship rematch with WALTER approaches.

AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021)

AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offenc[...] Aug 10 - AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offenc[...]

NXT UK Star To Make First-Ever Appearance On Tonight's NXT On USA Network

NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the fi[...] Aug 10 - NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the fi[...]

ROH Moving Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View From Florida Due To COVID Surge

Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surge. The event was set for Sunday, September 12[...] Aug 10 - Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surge. The event was set for Sunday, September 12[...]

Riddle Details A Recent Conversation He Had With Goldberg At WWE RAW

During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle has been rather outspoken about Gol[...] Aug 10 - During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle has been rather outspoken about Gol[...]

Bianca Belair Comments On Rumors of NXT Being Repackaged

Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT bei[...] Aug 10 - Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT bei[...]

Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status

We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Accl[...] Aug 10 - We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Accl[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million viewers which is slightly down from the 1.821 milli[...] Aug 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million viewers which is slightly down from the 1.821 milli[...]

Ember Moon Pulled From Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT

Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will [...] Aug 10 - Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will [...]

Mercedes Martinez Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, which you can read below: ”My life..I never tho[...] Aug 10 - Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, which you can read below: ”My life..I never tho[...]

John Cena Addresses Rumors That He Can Do What He Wants In WWE

John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...] Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...]

Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...] Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...]

The Acclaimed Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dark

During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...] Aug 10 - During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...]

'Tensions Running High' Backstage At Today's WWE NXT Taping

Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...] Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...]

AEW's WWE "Problem": Facts and Figures

First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too ma[...] Aug 10 - First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too ma[...]

NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Sal Rinauro vs. Co[...] Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Sal Rinauro vs. Co[...]

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Suffers A Miscarriage

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...] Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...]

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card

WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...] Aug 10 - WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...]

Tonight’s AEW Dark Match Card - 17 Matches Scheduled

AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...] Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media

Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...] Aug 10 - Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...]

Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...] Aug 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...]

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles in Raw Main Event, Hits Matt Riddle with an RKO!

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...] Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...]

WWE Airs a Very Interesting Vignette for Elias During Monday Night Raw

WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...] Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Match Between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...] Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...]

T-Bar (w/ Mace) Defeats Mustafa Ali (w/ Mansoor) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...]