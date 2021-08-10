ROH Moving Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View From Florida Due To COVID Surge

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021) AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and forth for the opener with Zhang getting some offenc[...]
Aug 10 - NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash his way into the Capitol Wrestling Center for the fi[...]
Aug 10 - Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surge. The event was set for Sunday, September 12[...]
Aug 10 - During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle has been rather outspoken about Gol[...]
Aug 10 - Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT bei[...]
Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Accl[...]
Aug 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million viewers which is slightly down from the 1.821 milli[...]
Aug 10 - Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will [...]
Aug 10 - Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, which you can read below: ”My life..I never tho[...]
Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...]
Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...]
The Acclaimed Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dark During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...]
Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...]
AEW's WWE "Problem": Facts and Figures First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too ma[...]
Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Sal Rinauro vs. Co[...]
Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...]
Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...]
Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...]
Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...]
Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...]
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...]
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...]
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...]