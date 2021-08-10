Bianca Belair Comments On Rumors of NXT Being Repackaged

Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, she was asked about the rumors of NXT being soon repackaged.

Check out the highlights below:

On her time in NXT:

“NXT is home to me. They really built me from the ground. When I came to NXT I didn’t know anything. It’s an amazing place to be and no matter how long you are there there’s always gonna instill something in you that can ignite you the fire in you and help you to succeed no matter where you’re at.”

On reports the brand is getting a major repackage:

“As far as repackaging NXT, I know no matter what happens NXT and WWE in general is so good at adapting and just being successful at anything that they do. Look at the ThunderDome and how they adapted at what was happening in the world, making the ThunderDome and virtual fans being able to adapt no matter what to be successful and that’s what’s amazing about this company. Anybody that stops foot in this company, no matter what, can go off and be successful inside and outside.”