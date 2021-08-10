Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status

We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Acclaimed was nixed from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster which AEW President Tony Khan called out and apologized for.

In a brief update from Fightful Select, they reveal Caster is still with the company, but his future appearances with AEW are described as being "on ice" with the company.

No other details were provided.