Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2021
We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. It is believed that The Acclaimed was nixed from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster which AEW President Tony Khan called out and apologized for.
In a brief update from
Fightful Select, they reveal Caster is still with the company, but his future appearances with AEW are described as being "on ice" with the company.
No other details were provided.
https://wrestlr.me/69610/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 10 AEW Dark Results (10th August 2021) AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and f[...]
Aug 10 - AEW Dark aired tonight on AEW's YouTube channel, Here's what happened. Thunder Rosa defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (4:15) Nice little back and f[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov will make his first-ever appearance on NXT on tonight’s show. Announcement from WWE.com: Ilja Dragunov will smash hi[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Ring of Honor will be moving its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. ROH announced that the PPV will move out of Florida due to the recent COVID surg[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about a backstage interaction he had with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW.[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Bianca Belair was one of the biggest names on the next brand before moving up to the main roster in 2020. During a recent interview with ViBe & Wr[...]
Aug 10 Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dar[...]
Aug 10 - We reported earlier today that The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dar[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the viewership this week’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network. The show pulled in 1.790 million v[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Mercedes Martinez was one of several names released by WWE last Friday due to budget cuts. Martinez has since issued a statement on her Twitter, whic[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company[...]
Aug 10 Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]
Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line di[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect i[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - First published 4th August 2021. A column by Jonny Knapp for WrestlingNewsSource.com. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for ev[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FIT[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing th[...]
Aug 10 Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10 - WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupt[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twi[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. Af[...]