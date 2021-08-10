Ember Moon Pulled From Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT

Ember Moon will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT.

WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to go up against Sarray on tonight’s show has not been cleared to compete. Dakota Kai will now go up against Sarray instead.

WWE announcement:

Dakota Kai has her sights set on the NXT Women’s Title but will first turn her attention to Sarray in a matchup that will open tonight’s NXT.

Kai was originally slated to face Ember Moon, but Moon was declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff earlier today.

On Monday, it was announced that Kai would battle her former friend Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver 36. Now the devious Superstar will take on the rising Warrior of the Sun, who impressed in her most recent victory over Gigi Dolin.

Don’t miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”