Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW sent the following:

Arez signs with MLW

Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year agreement.

Arez participated in the 2021 Open Draft as a then unrestricted free agent. Having impressed league officials, including matchmaker Cesar Duran, MLW moved quickly to come to terms on a formal agreement.

Arez enters the ring wearing Mayan tribal warpaint. A fierce warrior, Arez is a rapid-fire, relentless wild card in the middleweight division.

The master of ‘strange style’, Arez is one of the hottest luchadores to cross the border in years.

Employing uncanny unorthodox counters to his aerial adversaries, Arez’s style is akin to a lucha version of Krav Maga, disabling and destroying victims via a vicious art of defense.

Mentored by the legendary Blue Demon Jr., Arez’s speed and technique are a challenge for opponents to keep pace with.

Fighting for Azteca Underground under the ruthless watch of Cesar Duran, Arez’s mission is to collect gold and masks in the name of violence for El Jefe.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: https://www.MLW.com