NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...]
Aug 10
Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...]
Aug 10
The Acclaimed Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dark During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...]
Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...]
Aug 10
AEW's WWE "Problem": Facts and Figures First published 4th August 2021. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too many people from WWE' or a derivation of that sentiment,[...]
Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Sal Rinauro vs. Co[...]
Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...]
Aug 10
Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...]
Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...]
Aug 10
Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...]
Aug 10
Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...]
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...]
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...]
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...]
Aug 09 - On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's release from WWE, as well as Alexa Bliss continuing t[...]
Aug 09 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by Matt Riddle, though Orton did not seem to be very i[...]
Aug 09
AEW Dark Elevation Results - August 9th 2021 AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednes[...]
Aug 09 - ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how t[...]
Aug 09
On This Day [8/9]: The Y2J Problem Arrives While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in the pursuit of his current rival MJF, it's time to t[...]
