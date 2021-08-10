NWA Announces Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

BIG night of action on #NWAPowerrr as we get closer to #Empowerrr and #NWA73 . The #RaceToTheChase is heating up. Don't miss a minute of the action tonight on @FiteTV and preorder the PPV bundle now! https://t.co/T8OG09vNQg pic.twitter.com/BIRXcvSUsx

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV.

John Cena Addresses Rumors That He Can Do What He Wants In WWE

John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...] Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company. During an interview with ID1OT with Chris Hardw[...]

Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...] Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year ag[...]

The Acclaimed Match Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dark

During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...] Aug 10 - During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line directed at AEW star Julia Hart. The rap was pulled [...]

'Tensions Running High' Backstage At Today's WWE NXT Taping

Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...] Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect isn't great ahead of tonight's live episode of NXT [...]

AEW's WWE "Problem": Facts and Figures

First published 4th August 2021. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too many people from WWE' or a derivation of that sentiment,[...] Aug 10 - First published 4th August 2021. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too many people from WWE' or a derivation of that sentiment,[...]

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Suffers A Miscarriage

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...] Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after re[...]

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card

WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...] Aug 10 - WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: - WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. [...]

Tonight’s AEW Dark Match Card - 17 Matches Scheduled

AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...] Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media

Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...] Aug 10 - Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowe[...]

Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...] Aug 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back i[...]

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles in Raw Main Event, Hits Matt Riddle with an RKO!

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...] Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...]

WWE Airs a Very Interesting Vignette for Elias During Monday Night Raw

WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...] Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Match Between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...] Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...]

T-Bar (w/ Mace) Defeats Mustafa Ali (w/ Mansoor) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...]

Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison on Raw, Issues U.S. Title Challenge to Sheamus for SummerSlam

Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...] Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Ricochet on Monday Night Raw

WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY 😱😱😱@KingRicochet is looking to score a BIG [...] Aug 09 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY 😱😱😱@KingRicochet is looking to score a BIG [...]

Loud "We Want Wyatt!" Chants During Alexa Bliss Match Tonight, Trends on Twitter

On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's release from WWE, as well as Alexa Bliss continuing t[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's release from WWE, as well as Alexa Bliss continuing t[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Piper "Doudrop" Niven (w/ Eva Marie) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the evil doll. 😱😱😱😱😱@AlexaBliss_WWE@D[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the evil doll. 😱😱😱😱😱@AlexaBliss_WWE@D[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when Kross made his Raw debut several weeks a[...] Aug 09 - WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when Kross made his Raw debut several weeks a[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats SmackDown's Baron Corbin on Raw

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. It was explained that Baron Corbin acc[...] Aug 09 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. It was explained that Baron Corbin acc[...]

Randy Orton Returns to Raw, Matt Riddle Welcomes Him, A.J. Styles & Omos Confront Orton & Riddle

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by Matt Riddle, though Orton did not seem to be very i[...] Aug 09 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by Matt Riddle, though Orton did not seem to be very i[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - August 9th 2021

AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednes[...] Aug 09 - AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednes[...]

"Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe Believes Vince McMahon Secretly Owns AEW

ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how t[...] Aug 09 - ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how t[...]