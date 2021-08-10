Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Suffers A Miscarriage

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage.

Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing that she was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that "something didn’t feel right" in her body.

Here is what she posted:

"I know my last stories were cryptic so I wanted to just write out what was going on ..Since I look at social media as a platform to show your real life. It doesn’t always have to be modeling shots and ads but I’ve always been someone who wants for people to get to know me and not just what they see on social media. That’s something that has been important to me thru my life is to be transparent with you all and if my story can help anyone going thru the same thing that was exactly what I wanted to do.

Me and joe were in our first trimester. When we got the news we were pregnant it was the happiest moment of our lives, we’ve been wanting this for so long to be parents. It seemed like all of our prayers had been answered. It was our time now for our baby and as days went by we started talking about names telling our immediate family and friends we were pregnant! But knowing in the back of our minds anything could happen but honestly we were so excited that we were trying so hard not to think that way. Yesterday I just knew something didn’t feel right my body was not right. I felt every presence of the baby was gone . Joe rushed me to the hospital and that’s when I just knew we had lost the baby and the hours seemed like days while we waited it became more and more real. We were devastated."

Our thoughts are with Kelly Kelly and her husband at this difficult time.