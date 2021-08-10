Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2021
WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network.
The updated card:
- WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
- WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena - Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks - Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios - WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest - Edge vs. Seth Rollins
SummerSlam 2021 takes place on August 21, 2021, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
https://wrestlr.me/69599/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 10
Aug 10 - John Cena has addressed rumors that he is allowed to do what he wants in WWE given his close relationship Vince McMahon and his success in the company[...]
Aug 10 Arez Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]
Aug 10 - MLW sent the following: Arez signs with MLW Luchador inks multi-year deal with MLW NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has c[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - During last Tuesday’s AEW Dark, Max Caster rapped with references to the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simone Biles. There was also a vulgar line di[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Following the release of a number of WWE NXT stars last week, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the mood as you would expect i[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - First published 4th August 2021. If I had a pound (£ not lb for all you Americans) for every time I've read or heard that 'AEW signs too many p[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FIT[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly recently revealed the news on her official Instagram story, revealing th[...]
Aug 10 Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10 - WWE has an updated match card for the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network. The updated card: -&nb[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - AEW Dark is back for a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7 PM ET. The show has no less than 17-matches scheduled. Below [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move. It is speculated his latest tweet could be[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast. Flair was recently released from his[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupt[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twi[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. Af[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's rel[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the e[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by M[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE h[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in th[...]