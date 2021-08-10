Bray Wyatt Is Teasing Something On Social Media

Windham Rotunda, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on social media as to his next move.

It is speculated his latest tweet could be a clue to his next character, as he is not allowed to use The Fiend gimmick outside of WWE for trademark reasons.

His tweet read, "You can’t kill it" with a cropped scary face.

It remains unclear when he will be returning to television, and what promotion he will sign with but if he has a 90-day no-compete clause from WWE you could expect to see him return around November time.

Check out his teaser below.