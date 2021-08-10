Ric Flair Apparently Wants One More Match

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair apparently wants one last run, at least according to Booker T on his latest podcast.

Flair was recently released from his WWE contract and had been permitted to get back in the ring due to his age and health issues, thus WWE would never clear him to get back in the ring.

Booker on his podcast said, "My thing is this, and I’m going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It’s just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That’s not Ric Flair. Ric Flair’s a party guy. That’s just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he’s all about having some fun."

He added, "Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run."

Flair had his last match with WWE in 2008 against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in a retirement match. He would go on to break that retirement by wrestling in TNA Wrestling. His last match came in 2011.