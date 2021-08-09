WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Airs a Very Interesting Vignette for Elias During Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 09, 2021
WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's
Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick:
https://wrestlr.me/69594/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 09
Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupt[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twi[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. Af[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's rel[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the e[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by M[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE h[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in th[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestl[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For [...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE has revealed that the next Broken Sk[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence aft[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights bel[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during h[...]
Aug 09 Chelsea Green Receives Some Good News Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them cons[...]
Aug 09 - Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them cons[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who pas[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE aud[...]
Aug 08 AAW Savages & Kings Results This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.
[...]
Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.
[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π