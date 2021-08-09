. @TBARRETRIBUTION gets the win against @AliWWE on #WWERaw , but @KSAMANNY saves the day! pic.twitter.com/MdvJZgXwqS

On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali.

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles in Raw Main Event, Hits Matt Riddle with an RKO!

In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...] Aug 09 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, A.J. Styles, with a spectacular RKO as Styles was attempting to deliver the Phenomenal[...]

WWE Airs a Very Interesting Vignette for Elias During Monday Night Raw

WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...] Aug 09 - WWE aired the following vignette for Elias during tonight's Raw, seemingly indicating that Elias may be getting repackaged with a new gimmick: "@WWE stood for Walk With Elias. But Elias is dea[...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Match Between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...] Aug 09 - Tonight's edition of Raw featured a match between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and former champion Rhea Ripley. The match was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. 😖😖😖#WWERaw Wome[...]

T-Bar (w/ Mace) Defeats Mustafa Ali (w/ Mansoor) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Raw, T-Bar picked up a victory over his former RETRIBUTION teammate, Mustafa Ali. WOAH!@TBARRETRIBUTION#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OPoUQMTfVe — WWE (@WWE) August 10,[...]

Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison on Raw, Issues U.S. Title Challenge to Sheamus for SummerSlam

Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...] Aug 09 - Damian Priest picked up another victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated "Johnny Drip-Drip" John Morrison by pinfall. After the match, Priest challenged WWE United States[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Ricochet on Monday Night Raw

WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY 😱😱😱@KingRicochet is looking to score a BIG [...] Aug 09 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over former U.S. Champion Ricochet on tonight's Raw in a non-title match. OH MY 😱😱😱@KingRicochet is looking to score a BIG [...]

Loud "We Want Wyatt!" Chants During Alexa Bliss Match Tonight, Trends on Twitter

On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's release from WWE, as well as Alexa Bliss continuing t[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's Monday Night RAW, fans in attendance loudly chanted "WE WANT WYATT!" during the Alexa Bliss match. This comes following Bray Wyatt's release from WWE, as well as Alexa Bliss continuing t[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Piper "Doudrop" Niven (w/ Eva Marie) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the evil doll. 😱😱😱😱😱@AlexaBliss_WWE@D[...] Aug 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Piper "Doudrop" Niven after Doudrop got distracted by Lilly, the evil doll. 😱😱😱😱😱@AlexaBliss_WWE@D[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when Kross made his Raw debut several weeks a[...] Aug 09 - WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to even the score against Jeff Hardy on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. As fans will recall, when Kross made his Raw debut several weeks a[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats SmackDown's Baron Corbin on Raw

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. It was explained that Baron Corbin acc[...] Aug 09 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. It was explained that Baron Corbin acc[...]

Randy Orton Returns to Raw, Matt Riddle Welcomes Him, A.J. Styles & Omos Confront Orton & Riddle

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by Matt Riddle, though Orton did not seem to be very i[...] Aug 09 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton made his return to WWE programming. He was immediately welcomed by Matt Riddle, though Orton did not seem to be very i[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - August 9th 2021

AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednes[...] Aug 09 - AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednes[...]

"Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe Believes Vince McMahon Secretly Owns AEW

ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how t[...] Aug 09 - ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how t[...]

On This Day [8/9]: The Y2J Problem Arrives

While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in the pursuit of his current rival MJF, it's time to t[...] Aug 09 - While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in the pursuit of his current rival MJF, it's time to t[...]

Kurt Angle To Get Minted With His Own NFT

NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets MintedLeading NFT cre[...] Aug 09 - NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets MintedLeading NFT cre[...]

Jake Atlas Comments On His Release From WWE

Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I [...] Aug 09 - Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I [...]

WWE Announces Steve Austin’s Next Broken Skull Sessions Episode

The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE has revealed that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August [...] Aug 09 - The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE has revealed that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August [...]

Small Update On Becky Lynch's WWE Status

It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider reports that while she probably will not return u[...] Aug 09 - It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider reports that while she probably will not return u[...]

Randy Orton To Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence after John Morrison defeated him in a Money in the Ba[...] Aug 09 - WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence after John Morrison defeated him in a Money in the Ba[...]

Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2001 Match With Steve Austin

During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights below: Kurt Angle on winning the WCW title from Book[...] Aug 09 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights below: Kurt Angle on winning the WCW title from Book[...]

Former WWE Superstar Calls Goldberg 'Horrible', Thinks WWE Is Desperate

During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE. The former tag champion revealed G[...] Aug 09 - During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE. The former tag champion revealed G[...]

Chelsea Green Receives Some Good News

Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them consent to do so in late 2020 prior to her SmackDown d[...] Aug 09 - Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them consent to do so in late 2020 prior to her SmackDown d[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette’s Emotional Tribute To “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who passed away last week. During the opening Cornette s[...] Aug 08 - The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who passed away last week. During the opening Cornette s[...]

On This Day [8/8]: Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar [2002]

On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE audience, but was being pushed as the Next Big Thing.[...] Aug 08 - On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE audience, but was being pushed as the Next Big Thing.[...]