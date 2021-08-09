AEW Dark Elevation Results - August 9th 2021

AEW started the first week of having 4 shows per week tonight with the 22nd episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This show was filmed both before and after the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last Wednesday (August 4th) in Dailys Place, Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what happened:

First thing of note is no Paul Wight. I think this is the first episode of Dark Elevation without him. Just a two man booth of Tony Schiavone & Eddie Kingston tonight.

Red Velvet defeated Renee Michelle via (1:10)

Wow. Quick squash for Velvet leading to her title match against Britt Baker in Britt... I mean Pittsburgh. She hit the Final Slice and that was all she wrote.

Shawn Dean defeated Pretty Peter Avalon w/ The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake) via pinfall (0:42)

Shawn Dean picks up a win in what is a small shock. Captain hit him with the deal, and the deal is apparently a nasty looking modified backstabber. Ouch.

Hikaru Shida defeated Tesha Price via Pinfall(1:42)

Another rapid match and nobody kicks out of the Falcon Arrow. Shida with the quick victory

Tony Schiavone interviews 2.0 & Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia calls out Fuego Del Sol and Darby Allin. He's got Fuego on Dark tomorrow and he's asking Tony Khan to book the Darby match for Dynamite in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Side note, I love 2.0 already.

Joey Janela turns on Sonny Kiss

Joey and Sonny are due to wrestle Baron Black and DMC but on his and Sonnys entrance, Joey superkicks Sonny and then beats up Baron and DMC before hitting a piledriver on Sonny on the steel walkway. Saw this one coming, but shocking nonetheless.

Brian Cage defeated Rickey Shane Page via Pinfall (1:13)

Cage barely in trouble. Powerbomb, F5, Pin. They don't get paid by the minute on Dark!

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Amber Nova via Pinfall (0:42)

#JadeBrand continues to grow as Cargill resumes her wrestling career with an easy victory over Amber Nova after the Jaded.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Marko Stunt defeated Cyrus & Carlie Bravo via Submission (0:32)

Was it worth putting the gear on? Luchasaurus hits the Chokeslam and Jungle Boy finishes it off with the Snare Trap. 6 matches and 2 promos and we're only 28 minutes in and that includes the Youtube premiere countdown!

Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Sydal Brothers (Matt & Mike Sydal) via (8:18)

Hell of a match but it always was going to be when we saw who was in it. A very back and forth match that lasted longer than the first six matches combined. The chemistry between all four men was excellent and I wouldnt be surprised to see this on Dynamite in a week or two. Lucha Bros get the win with the double team Fear Factor.