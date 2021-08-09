"Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe Believes Vince McMahon Secretly Owns AEW

ECW alumni "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe has a theory about All Elite Wrestling, which he shared in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

“I watch WWE here and there. I’m very confused about how they’re releasing so many people. I don’t understand that. I’ll give you an example. I think Vince McMahon may own AEW. That’s just my opinion. Why is his guys rolling and they’re going right there (AEW)? I mean, I know Paul [Wight]. I knew Paul before he was a wrestler. I know Vince loves him, and Mark Henry’s another guy. What’s going on? He’s getting rid of all the big guys, don’t make any sense. I’m starting to think that there’s a relationship between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan and AEW.”

“Back then, we knew we were rocking and rolling, and we were giving Vince a run for his money, but then things just started looking different. Stuff wasn’t right, and that’s when we would start to actually think, what’s going on? Myself and my partner, we were leaving. Paul already had our two week notice. We were going to WCW.”

“We stayed as long as we could for ECW, but then when it was getting bad with the checks bouncing and just having that problem and this problem, that’s when we gave him our two week notice. [Eric] Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, Terry Taylor, Raven and Kevin Sullivan called me all at once in one conference call, and they’re like, ‘We want to bring you guys to WCW. You’re going against The Steiners and you’re getting the belts.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, no problem.’ Gotta go. Vince, not only did he buy ECW, he bought WCW. So I couldn’t sign my contract because they froze everything. Bischoff told me, ‘If I signed you last week, he would have to pay you, but I can’t sign any new talent. No new talent.’”