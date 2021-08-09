WWE Announces Steve Austin’s Next Broken Skull Sessions Episode

Streaming this week on @peacocktv in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else: 💀 @fightbobby joins @steveaustinBSR on #BrokenSkullSessions 🔥 @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos on @WWETheBump 🏆 @MandrewsJunior vs. @NoamDar in @NXTUK tournament action https://t.co/beTYED6hf9

WWE has revealed that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August 15 on Peacock and the WWE Network less than one week before Lashley defends against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam.

The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

On This Day [8/9]: The Y2J Problem Arrives

While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in th[...] Aug 09 - While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in th[...]

Kurt Angle To Get Minted With His Own NFT

NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestl[...] Aug 09 - NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestl[...]

Jake Atlas Comments On His Release From WWE

Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For [...] Aug 09 - Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For [...]

Small Update On Becky Lynch's WWE Status

It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider[...] Aug 09 - It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider[...]

Randy Orton To Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence aft[...] Aug 09 - WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence aft[...]

Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2001 Match With Steve Austin

During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights bel[...] Aug 09 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights bel[...]

Former WWE Superstar Calls Goldberg 'Horrible', Thinks WWE Is Desperate

During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during h[...] Aug 09 - During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during h[...]

Chelsea Green Receives Some Good News

Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them cons[...] Aug 09 - Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them cons[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette’s Emotional Tribute To “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who pas[...] Aug 08 - The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who pas[...]

On This Day [8/8]: Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar [2002]

On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE aud[...] Aug 08 - On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE aud[...]

AAW Savages & Kings Results

This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. [...] Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. [...]

VxS Party All The Time Results

This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are..[...] Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are..[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 (Night 10) Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results.[...] Aug 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results.[...]

Miro Reveals He's Been Taking Acting Classes To Become A Better Performer

In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is t[...] Aug 08 - In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is t[...]

All Elite Wrestling Files Trademark For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with T[...] Aug 08 - AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with T[...]

Nikki A.S.H: "I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husban[...] Aug 08 - Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husban[...]

Even More Content Added To Peacock

I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The f[...] Aug 07 - I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The f[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Back Above 2 Million Viewers

The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last wee[...] Aug 07 - The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last wee[...]

WWE Wants To Keep The Chelsea Green Ring Name Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Gr[...] Aug 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Gr[...]

ECW On TNN Added To Peacock's Lineup

Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s [...] Aug 07 - Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s [...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1993 WCW Saturday Night Episode

On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and [...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and [...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1982 WWF Championship Wrestling Episode

On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Th[...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Th[...]

WWE Releases Set To Become A 'Regular Occurrence' Going Forward

WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are w[...] Aug 07 - WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are w[...]