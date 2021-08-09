Randy Orton To Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F

Don’t miss The Viper tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What will Orton have in store for his return?

There will no one happier to see Orton than his recent RK-Bro running mate, Riddle. The Original Bro has dedicated his performances to his “best friend Randy” but suffered a setback at the hands of the colossal Omos last week.

He tweeted, "Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack"

Orton will kick off the show following a month-long absence after John Morrison defeated him in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will make his return to RAW tonight on USA Network

On This Day [8/9]: The Y2J Problem Arrives

While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in the pursuit of his current rival MJF, it's time to t[...] Aug 09 - While Chris Jericho is going through his Trials of Jericho in 2021, facing off with old rivals like Juventud Guerrera or new foes like Nick Gage in the pursuit of his current rival MJF, it's time to t[...]

Kurt Angle To Get Minted With His Own NFT

NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets MintedLeading NFT cre[...] Aug 09 - NFT creator Luchacoin has revealed that Kurt Angle has his very own NFT that is available for sale today. Below is the official press release: Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets MintedLeading NFT cre[...]

Jake Atlas Comments On His Release From WWE

Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I [...] Aug 09 - Jake Atlas was recently one of the WWE NXT roster members recently released. Atlas took to Twitter to comment on his departure from WWE. “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I [...]

WWE Announces Steve Austin’s Next Broken Skull Sessions Episode

The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE has revealed that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August [...] Aug 09 - The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been announced and it will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE has revealed that the next Broken Skull Sessions episode will air this Sunday, August [...]

Small Update On Becky Lynch's WWE Status

It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider reports that while she probably will not return u[...] Aug 09 - It was recently reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 and she likely will not be back for a while yet. PWInsider reports that while she probably will not return u[...]

Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2001 Match With Steve Austin

During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights below: Kurt Angle on winning the WCW title from Book[...] Aug 09 - During the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his SummerSlam 2001 match with Steve Austin. Check out the highlights below: Kurt Angle on winning the WCW title from Book[...]

Former WWE Superstar Calls Goldberg 'Horrible', Thinks WWE Is Desperate

During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE. The former tag champion revealed G[...] Aug 09 - During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE. The former tag champion revealed G[...]

Chelsea Green Receives Some Good News

Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them consent to do so in late 2020 prior to her SmackDown d[...] Aug 09 - Chelsea Green has received some good news. We reported earlier this week that WWE had applied to trademark Green's real name after she gave them consent to do so in late 2020 prior to her SmackDown d[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette’s Emotional Tribute To “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who passed away last week. During the opening Cornette s[...] Aug 08 - The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who passed away last week. During the opening Cornette s[...]

On This Day [8/8]: Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar [2002]

On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE audience, but was being pushed as the Next Big Thing.[...] Aug 08 - On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE audience, but was being pushed as the Next Big Thing.[...]

AAW Savages & Kings Results

This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. The results are... Shane Mercer def. Isaiah Mo[...] Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. The results are... Shane Mercer def. Isaiah Mo[...]

VxS Party All The Time Results

This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are... BLK Jeez def. Chris Barton Tristen Thai def.[...] Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are... BLK Jeez def. Chris Barton Tristen Thai def.[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 (Night 10) Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results. Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. To[...] Aug 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results. Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. To[...]

Miro Reveals He's Been Taking Acting Classes To Become A Better Performer

In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere e[...] Aug 08 - In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere e[...]

All Elite Wrestling Files Trademark For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with Tony Schiavonne and Paul Wight serving as the comme[...] Aug 08 - AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with Tony Schiavonne and Paul Wight serving as the comme[...]

Nikki A.S.H: "I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceT[...] Aug 08 - Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceT[...]

Even More Content Added To Peacock

I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The following has been added. The first even women's R[...] Aug 07 - I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The following has been added. The first even women's R[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Back Above 2 Million Viewers

The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last week's 1.909 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV.[...] Aug 07 - The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last week's 1.909 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV.[...]

WWE Wants To Keep The Chelsea Green Ring Name Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Green trademark by The United States Patent & Tr[...] Aug 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Green trademark by The United States Patent & Tr[...]

ECW On TNN Added To Peacock's Lineup

Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s wrestling content was added. It seems that Peacock[...] Aug 07 - Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s wrestling content was added. It seems that Peacock[...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1993 WCW Saturday Night Episode

On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and Paul Orndorff. This VHS capture was uploaded by L[...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and Paul Orndorff. This VHS capture was uploaded by L[...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1982 WWF Championship Wrestling Episode

On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Thunder, Superstar Billy Graham, Cowboy Bob Orton, J[...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Thunder, Superstar Billy Graham, Cowboy Bob Orton, J[...]

WWE Releases Set To Become A 'Regular Occurrence' Going Forward

WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are wondering when the mass releases will come to an en[...] Aug 07 - WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are wondering when the mass releases will come to an en[...]