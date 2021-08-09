Former WWE Superstar Calls Goldberg 'Horrible', Thinks WWE Is Desperate

During a recent interview on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE. The former tag champion revealed Golberg dislocated his collarbone which he still has trouble with to this day.

"He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that."

On WWE bringing back Goldberg:

"To me they [WWE] must be desperate. That’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have."