LISTEN: Jim Cornette’s Emotional Tribute To “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2021
The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who passed away last week.
During the opening Cornette struggles to keep it together following the loss of his close friend.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/69573/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 08
Aug 08 - The Jim Cornette Experience is certainly one not to be missed with Jim looking back at the life and career of the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton who pas[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - On this day in 2002, Hulk Hogan took on the rookie monster Brock Lesnar on an episode of SmackDown. This was when Brock was fairly new to the WWE aud[...]
Aug 08 AAW Savages & Kings Results This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.
[...]
Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, FITE TV broadcast AAW Pro Wrestling's Savages & Kings event live from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.
[...]
Aug 08 VxS Party All The Time Results This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are..[...]
Aug 08 - This past Saturday night, VxS held their Party All The Time event live from Da Bando in Westville, New Jersey and aired on FITE TV. The results are..[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results.[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is t[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with T[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husban[...]
Aug 07 Even More Content Added To Peacock I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The f[...]
Aug 07 - I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The f[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last wee[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Gr[...]
Aug 07 ECW On TNN Added To Peacock's Lineup Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s [...]
Aug 07 - Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Th[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are w[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - As reported on Friday, Adam Cole was set for an important meeting with Vince McMahon at Friday’s WWE SmackDown ahead of Cole’s contract wi[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho d[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Ha[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: &ldquo[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - 13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In t[...]
Aug 07 AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021 AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...]
Aug 07 - AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...]