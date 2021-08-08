Miro Reveals He's Been Taking Acting Classes To Become A Better Performer

“I’m mostly focused on wrestling, but the schedule is definitely lighter compared to before. I love acting because it’s just a pretend thing. You just get out there and pretend a little bit. I did go to acting school because I thought it would help me in the ring. I feel like a lot of wrestlers don’t do that. They don’t work on their craft. Even if they’ve been wrestling for two or three years and make it on TV, they don’t feel like they need to practice their in-ring skills or promo skills. It’s the biggest mistake. You have to keep learning. You have to keep striving to learn more. Otherwise, if you think if you know it all, you might as well hang it up.”

Miro also spoke about how he is now taking acting classes to help him be a better performer.

It’s not about beating people and moving on. It’s about beating them and teaching them how to be better, but at the same time, establish me as the most dominant champion in professional sports. That TNT title is currently he most prestigious title the way it has been defended and protected. We don’t play basketball. I just kick people’s heads.”

“It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere else before and came in and was put in the position to be the best man for Kip Sabian which I thought was OK because I love Kip. I’m gonna do my due diligence and help him out. But then once that wedding hit, it gave me a PTSD, if you will. From then on, I decided this is not gonna be anymore and it’s gonna be my show. I’m here to redeem myself. That’s why I’m the Redeemer and have been through so much in my career that I’m ready to destroy people and then forgive them because this is what I do.

In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW.

NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 (Night 10) Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results. Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. To[...] Aug 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling just hosted night 10 of their Summer Struggle 2021 event, emanating from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results. Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. To[...]

Miro Reveals He's Been Taking Acting Classes To Become A Better Performer

In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere e[...] Aug 08 - In an interview with Action Sports JAX, Miro sat down and spoke about his current character in AEW. “It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere e[...]

All Elite Wrestling Files Trademark For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with Tony Schiavonne and Paul Wight serving as the comme[...] Aug 08 - AEW has filed a new trademark as of August 3rd for their show AEW Dark: Elevation. The show has been on the air since March 15th of this year, with Tony Schiavonne and Paul Wight serving as the comme[...]

Nikki A.S.H: "I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceT[...] Aug 08 - Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship. “My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceT[...]

Even More Content Added To Peacock

I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The following has been added. The first even women's R[...] Aug 07 - I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service. The following has been added. The first even women's R[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Back Above 2 Million Viewers

The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last week's 1.909 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV.[...] Aug 07 - The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed. The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last week's 1.909 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV.[...]

WWE Wants To Keep The Chelsea Green Ring Name Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Green trademark by The United States Patent & Tr[...] Aug 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark. WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Green trademark by The United States Patent & Tr[...]

ECW On TNN Added To Peacock's Lineup

Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s wrestling content was added. It seems that Peacock[...] Aug 07 - Peacock continues to add more content to the streaming service as ECW on TNN was added today. This comes after the other day where lots of other 90s wrestling content was added. It seems that Peacock[...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1993 WCW Saturday Night Episode

On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and Paul Orndorff. This VHS capture was uploaded by L[...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1993, WCW brought us an episode of Saturday Night that featured stars like Chris Benoit, Marcus Bagwell, Rick Rude, 2 Cold Scorpio and Paul Orndorff. This VHS capture was uploaded by L[...]

On This Day [8/7]: Classic 1982 WWF Championship Wrestling Episode

On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Thunder, Superstar Billy Graham, Cowboy Bob Orton, J[...] Aug 07 - On this day in 1982, the WWF brought us an episode of Championship Wrestling featuring stars like Pedro Morales, Rocky Cole, Buddy Rose, Mighty Joe Thunder, Superstar Billy Graham, Cowboy Bob Orton, J[...]

WWE Releases Set To Become A 'Regular Occurrence' Going Forward

WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are wondering when the mass releases will come to an en[...] Aug 07 - WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night. Many fans and talent are wondering when the mass releases will come to an en[...]

Backstage Update On Adam Cole's 'High Priority' Meeting With Vince McMahon

As reported on Friday, Adam Cole was set for an important meeting with Vince McMahon at Friday’s WWE SmackDown ahead of Cole’s contract with the company expiring later this month. Fightfu[...] Aug 07 - As reported on Friday, Adam Cole was set for an important meeting with Vince McMahon at Friday’s WWE SmackDown ahead of Cole’s contract with the company expiring later this month. Fightfu[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Took Part In A Deathmatch In AEW

Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho defeated Gage in a bloody "no rules" match with the[...] Aug 07 - Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho defeated Gage in a bloody "no rules" match with the[...]

Bruce Prichard Looks Back On WWE’s Decision To Unmask Kane In 2003

Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: “We were looking at what to do next with Kane. Vin[...] Aug 07 - Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: “We were looking at what to do next with Kane. Vin[...]

Former WWE Superstars Compares Daniel Bryan To Bret Hart

During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. “To me, Daniel Bryan is the moder[...] Aug 07 - During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. “To me, Daniel Bryan is the moder[...]

Sean Waltman Believes There’s More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE Check out the highlights below: Waltman on Bray[...] Aug 07 - During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE Check out the highlights below: Waltman on Bray[...]

Paul Wight Comments On The CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors

During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: “I’m excited about it. I don’t really [...] Aug 07 - During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: “I’m excited about it. I don’t really [...]

Vince McMahon Made The Call To Cut WWE NXT Releases

13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power by Vince McMah[...] Aug 07 - 13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power by Vince McMah[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Is The 'Best Pro Wrestling Company In The World'

The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to budget cuts and planned changes to the yellow and [...] Aug 07 - The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to budget cuts and planned changes to the yellow and [...]

WWE SmackDown Quick Results - August 6, 2021

SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In the wake of Sasha Banks’ return and attack on[...] Aug 07 - SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In the wake of Sasha Banks’ return and attack on[...]

AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021

AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a [...] Aug 07 - AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a [...]

Another WWE Released Confirmed

Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m[...] Aug 06 - Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m[...]

El Rey Network Set To Return As A Streaming Service

In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Lucha Underground series. A report from Deadline rev[...] Aug 06 - In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Lucha Underground series. A report from Deadline rev[...]

John Cena Competes In Six-Man Tag Action Following WWE SmackDown

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he made his entrance. Cena joined forces with The Myste[...] Aug 06 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he made his entrance. Cena joined forces with The Myste[...]