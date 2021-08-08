Nikki A.S.H: "I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

“My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceTime and I called, you know, my mom and my family. It was just so wonderful. Because of the time difference in Scotland, it was the middle of the night. So I’m calling my sister and my mom and tears were in my eyes. But I was also so happy, so they were happy. Joyful tears. I was just over the moon.”

She then spoke about her evolution as a character.

“For me, there’s always been some of me in every stage of my career. I think if you’ve been on this journey with me [you’ve seen that]. Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was in a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you’ve got now. I think it’s all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We’ve just spent the last five years exploring and developing that. So I think if you’ve been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up because we’re about to go to even more amazing heights.”

With factions being such a hot thing in wrestling these days, what would Nikki's dream faction look like?

“Me, Mighty Molly, and Super Stacy [Kiebler]. I think we would be a formidable trio. We also have the Hurricane. We have Shane Helms, the Hurricane Helms overseeing us. With Hurricane, Super Stacy, Mighty Molly, I think we would be quite a trio in the women’s tag division. I’m up for it. I’m ready, let’s go. Let’s get in the Nikkimobile.”

And we close out these interview highlights with some words for her critics.