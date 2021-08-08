Nikki A.S.H: "I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 08, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. was a guest on Ring The Belle, where she discussed what she did right after she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

“My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceTime and I called, you know, my mom and my family. It was just so wonderful. Because of the time difference in Scotland, it was the middle of the night. So I’m calling my sister and my mom and tears were in my eyes. But I was also so happy, so they were happy. Joyful tears. I was just over the moon.”

She then spoke about her evolution as a character.

“For me, there’s always been some of me in every stage of my career. I think if you’ve been on this journey with me [you’ve seen that]. Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was in a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you’ve got now. I think it’s all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We’ve just spent the last five years exploring and developing that. So I think if you’ve been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up because we’re about to go to even more amazing heights.”

With factions being such a hot thing in wrestling these days, what would Nikki's dream faction look like?

“Me, Mighty Molly, and Super Stacy [Kiebler]. I think we would be a formidable trio. We also have the Hurricane. We have Shane Helms, the Hurricane Helms overseeing us. With Hurricane, Super Stacy, Mighty Molly, I think we would be quite a trio in the women’s tag division. I’m up for it. I’m ready, let’s go. Let’s get in the Nikkimobile.”

And we close out these interview highlights with some words for her critics.

“When we approached this and when we came up with this, we put a lot of thought and love and a lot of time and energy into this. For me, I’m so happy to spread this message, and I’m so happy to show this character because it’s something I’m so proud of and satisfied with, and feel really fulfilled with. So for me, for the fans who are still warming up to it, that’s OK. That’s the joy of coming to a WWE event. That’s the joy of tuning into Monday Night RAW every week. You can resonate with the message, and it might be something you resonate with right away. Or it might just take a little time to warm up to. I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them.”

