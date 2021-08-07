Even More Content Added To Peacock

I just reported that ECW on TNN has been added to Peacock now PWInsider is reporting even more content has been added to the streaming service.

The following has been added.

The first even women's Royal Rumble Roundtable

Episodes of the YouTube WWE Watch Along

Episodes of the YouTube series WWE Top 10

More episodes of content already on Peacock like Raw, Smackdown, NWA World Championship Wrestling, WWE Main Event, The Legends of Wrestling Roundtable series, ECW Hardcore TV, ect.

The 2011 Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary "The Bottom Line on the most popular Superstar of All Time" was available for a short time but then disappeared.

The WWE hidden gem section from the WWE Network days has yet to make it over, as we get closer to the before Summerslam timetable for all WWE content to be added to Peacock, it will be interesting to see what kind of content will be added next and if they will reach their goal of having all content available on Peacock before Summerslam.