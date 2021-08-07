WWE SmackDown Viewership Back Above 2 Million Viewers
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2021
The overnight viewership numbers for Friday's WWE SmackDown have been revealed.
The August 6, 2021 episode drew 2.047 million viewers, up on last week's 1.909 million viewers, according to
SpoilerTV. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
The first hour scored 2.043 million viewers and the second 2.050 million.
Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown moments: WWE Top 10, August 6, 2021. VIDEO
