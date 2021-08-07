WWE Wants To Keep The Chelsea Green Ring Name Trademark

A report from PWInsider reveals that WWE is attempting to secure the Chelsea Green ring name trademark.

WWE has previously been denied the Chelsea Green trademark by The United States Patent & Trademark Office in February 2020, their reasoning was:

"Because the individual named in the mark did not sign the application and the application did not include a proper written consent, applicant must provide a statement that the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual and a written consent to register the name."

On August 5, 2021, WWE applied once again to secure the trademark supplying a letter that was dated November 2020.

Green was released from her WWE contract back in April 2021.