WWE Releases Set To Become A 'Regular Occurrence' Going Forward

WWE had made a number of mass releases over the last year with another 12 names being cut from the roster just last night.

Many fans and talent are wondering when the mass releases will come to an end, with many fearing for their jobs.

In an update from Fightful Select, WWE making these releases is set to become a "regular occurrence going forward" with a high-level source noting that “Vince McMahon can personally put a stop to any of these" should he see fit.

The source went on to note the even though releases will be a regular occurrence they expect that "2021 will be an outlier with both the frequency and the level of talent."

