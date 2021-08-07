Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Took Part In A Deathmatch In AEW

Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage

Jericho defeated Gage in a bloody "no rules" match with the idea apparently all his.

“Well, I’m not being egotistical when I say, ‘Of course it was my idea and of course I was fine with it’ because I thought of it. I booked the whole match as well. You never thought you’d see Chris Jericho in that type of match, maybe not on TNT, but why wouldn’t you see Chris Jericho in that type of match? Because I’ve done every other match! You know, go back to the book. I had the first ever barbed wire match in Canadian history in 1993 against Beef Wellington and did the the thumbtack bump with with with Moxley in the Ambrose Asylum Match and all that type of stuff.”

“If the story fits, I’ll do it – because it is all about storytelling. Obviously it’s not something I would want to do every night or probably will ever do again but when you’re talking about the story that we’re telling, it was perfect for it. And I think that match was a classic in its genre. I think it might even be the most-watched death match of all time in the fact that we had 1.2 million people watching it. Show me another death match that had that type of viewership.

“So it really did do what we wanted it to do, which was was kind of extend this storyline and create a stir, and create a buzz. So like I said, was it was something that I would ever volunteer to do again? Probably not. But was it something that completely was 1000 percent approved and basically thought of by me? Well, guilty as charged.”