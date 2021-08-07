Sean Waltman Believes There’s More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

“I don’t. It’s speculation. People will say, ‘Oh, they’re just flooding the market with talent so AEW will have this huge payroll.’ It doesn’t make any sense.”

“I don’t know man. There must be more to the story than anyone knows. It doesn’t have to be, but it seems there might be because it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I guess maybe if you’re strictly looking at it from the accounting books, profits and losses, ‘Okay, let’s get rid of anyone with a big fat downside guarantee.’ You’re really testing the goodwill of the people that support the product. I wasn’t around enough, so it’s hard for me. Obviously, he’s brilliant. On a personal level, I could tell you, he’s a great guy. People say that about a lot of people, and there’s a lot of great guys, great women out there. It’s weird.”

During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast , WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE

Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Took Part In A Deathmatch In AEW

Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho defeated Gage in a bloody "no rules" match with the[...] Aug 07 - Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho defeated Gage in a bloody "no rules" match with the[...]

Bruce Prichard Looks Back On WWE’s Decision To Unmask Kane In 2003

Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: “We were looking at what to do next with Kane. Vin[...] Aug 07 - Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: “We were looking at what to do next with Kane. Vin[...]

Former WWE Superstars Compares Daniel Bryan To Bret Hart

During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. “To me, Daniel Bryan is the moder[...] Aug 07 - During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. “To me, Daniel Bryan is the moder[...]

Sean Waltman Believes There’s More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE Check out the highlights below: Waltman on Bray[...] Aug 07 - During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE Check out the highlights below: Waltman on Bray[...]

Paul Wight Comments On The CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors

During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: “I’m excited about it. I don’t really [...] Aug 07 - During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: “I’m excited about it. I don’t really [...]

Vince McMahon Made The Call To Cut WWE NXT Releases

13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power by Vince McMah[...] Aug 07 - 13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power by Vince McMah[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Is The 'Best Pro Wrestling Company In The World'

The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to budget cuts and planned changes to the yellow and [...] Aug 07 - The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to budget cuts and planned changes to the yellow and [...]

WWE SmackDown Quick Results - August 6, 2021

SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In the wake of Sasha Banks’ return and attack on[...] Aug 07 - SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In the wake of Sasha Banks’ return and attack on[...]

AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021

AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a [...] Aug 07 - AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a [...]

Another WWE Released Confirmed

Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m[...] Aug 06 - Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m[...]

El Rey Network Set To Return As A Streaming Service

In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Lucha Underground series. A report from Deadline rev[...] Aug 06 - In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Lucha Underground series. A report from Deadline rev[...]

John Cena Competes In Six-Man Tag Action Following WWE SmackDown

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he made his entrance. Cena joined forces with The Myste[...] Aug 06 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he made his entrance. Cena joined forces with The Myste[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning To Change NXT Brand Format

In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and yellow brand. WWE is reportedly working on a new [...] Aug 06 - In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and yellow brand. WWE is reportedly working on a new [...]

WWE Releases Multiple Names From NXT Including Bobby Fish and Mercedes Martinez

WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news that broke on Friday evening from Sean Ross Sapp o[...] Aug 06 - WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news that broke on Friday evening from Sean Ross Sapp o[...]

Another Dream Match Set For SummerSlam On Tonight's SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straight to the point, saying he wants Rollins at SummerS[...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straight to the point, saying he wants Rollins at SummerS[...]

New NWA Television Champion Crowned On Tonight’s ExtraPowerrr

Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA ExtraPowerrr, which puts an end to Pope’s 290 da[...] Aug 06 - Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA ExtraPowerrr, which puts an end to Pope’s 290 da[...]

Jey Uso Picks Up Win Over Dominick Mysterio

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a quick descent match seeing Dominick hit a sunset [...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a quick descent match seeing Dominick hit a sunset [...]

Smackdown Women's Title Match Announced For SummerSlam

The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she deserves and will never give up again . She then [...] Aug 06 - The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she deserves and will never give up again . She then [...]

John Cena Discusses Vince McMahon’s 'Unpredictable' Work Ethic

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said about his boss: “I always say the same thing &[...] Aug 06 - During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said about his boss: “I always say the same thing &[...]

John Cena Trends On Social Media Following Very Revealing Scene From The Suicide Squad

John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking following a very revealing scene in the newly released The[...] Aug 06 - John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking following a very revealing scene in the newly released The[...]

Adam Cole Meeting Vince McMahon Tonight, Tony Khan Shoots Down AEW Rumors

We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not[...] Aug 06 - We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not[...]

Former WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Suspended From Twitter

Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter. Wuertz is planning to run for Florida State Repr[...] Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter. Wuertz is planning to run for Florida State Repr[...]

Nick Gage On What GCW Championship Match Ending Against Matt Cardona Was Like

Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and pelted the ring with trash following Cardona's tit[...] Aug 06 - Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and pelted the ring with trash following Cardona's tit[...]

Tony Khan On Competing With WWE: "This competition is real."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...] Aug 06 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...]