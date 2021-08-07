Paul Wight Comments On The CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2021
During a recent interview with
TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW:
“I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join.”
“Both of them will fit and like how they’re treated much more in AEW than they will anywhere else. There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them. There’s very little micromanaging in AEW. There’s a lot of trust in your professionalism and knowing who you are as a talent and what you bring to the table. There’s a lot of freedom to really amplify that and bring out the most for the fans.”
https://wrestlr.me/69553/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 07
Aug 07 - Chris Jericho has explained in an interview with Inside the Ropes, why he wanted to a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite recently against Nick Gage Jericho d[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - Bruce Prichard looked back at WWE's decision to unmask Kanein 2003 during his Something to Wrestle podcast. Here is what he had to say: &ldquo[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During a recent appearance on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Former WWE Superstar Tucker compared Daniel Bryan WWE Hall of Famer Bret Ha[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent of Bray Wyatt from WWE [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - During a recent interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW: &ldquo[...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - 13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - The latest round of WWE roster releases once again have the world of professional wrestling talking. On Friday, some 12 NXT stars were let go due to [...]
Aug 07
Aug 07 - SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In t[...]
Aug 07 AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021 AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...]
Aug 07 - AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...]
Aug 06 Another WWE Released Confirmed Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s abo[...]
Aug 06 - Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s abo[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Luc[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he mad[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and [...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news [...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straigh[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA Extr[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said abo[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking followin[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also n[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter.[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and [...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of[...]
Aug 06
Aug 06 - All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. Ame[...]