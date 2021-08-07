Vince McMahon Made The Call To Cut WWE NXT Releases

13 WWE NXT superstars got released by WWE the other night which had included one referee. Reports in the past mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power by Vince McMahon. He is allowed to make changes when he sees fit.

The current people in power are looking to cut costs whenever they need to.

On the latest Wrestling Observer it's reported that these cuts were decided by Vince McMahon himself, despite Nick Khan getting fingers pointed at him for it.

Meltzer said that Nick is likely looking over the budget and suggesting which contracts might not make sense financially. At the end of the day it's Vince who calls the shots.

Dave Meltzer stated he was unsure of Triple H's role in all of this, but speculated was involved in every meeting regarding NXT.