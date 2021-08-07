WWE SmackDown Quick Results - August 6, 2021

SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com:

Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega

In the wake of Sasha Banks’ return and attack on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, The EST of WWE interrupted The Boss in the ring to ignite a war of words. When they started talking title matches, though, Zelina Vega emerged to hold Belair to her word by giving her a match. As a result, Bianca made it clear that she would take care of Banks at the Aug. 21 pay-per-view and Vega tonight on SmackDown!

Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

En route to his SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio was momentarily distracted when Rey Mysterio was forced to take out a meddling Jimmy Uso outside the ring. This opened the door for Jey to hit the Superkick and the Uso Splash for the victory.

King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews via disqualification

Just when it looked as if King Nakamura might emerge victorious over Apollo Crews in an intriguing Championship Contender Match, Commander Azeeez suddenly pulled The Artist out of the ring and brought an end to the action by disqualification. When Azeez attempt to get in the squared circle after the bell, Nakamura hurled The Prince of Nigeria into his gigantic cohort.

Tegan Nox def. Tamina

In the wake of two straight Championship Contender victories by new SmackDown tandem Shotzi & Nox against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Tegan Nox overcame Tamina one-on-one when a shot fired from Shotzi's tank distracted the titleholder long enough for Nox to roll her up for the quick pin.

Edge challenged Seth Rollins to a SummerSlam showdown

Although Seth Rollins didn't show up to face Edge in person, he emerged via satellite to engage in a war of words. While Rollins chose to laugh at The Rated-R Superstar, Edge challenged The SmackDown Savior to a highly personal matchup at SummerSlam. And when The Ultimate Opportunist made Rollins mad enough by calling him "Edge-lite," the enraged Architect finally agreed.

The Street Profits def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Angelo Dawkins and his returning tag team partner Montez Ford hit the ground running against The Dirty Dawgs on the back of Ford's gravity-defying splash off the top rope that has been sorely missed!

Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega

Despite an early distraction by Sasha Banks, The EST of WWE emerged victorious over Zelina Vega in a hard-fought Championship Contender Match with the K.O.D.

Finn Bálor def. Baron Corbin

After Baron Corbin prevented Finn Bálor from getting a Universal Title opportunity at SummerSlam, The Prince looked to teach Corbin a lesson that he’d never forget and scored the victory with Coup de Grace.

Roman Reigns and The Usos executed a 3-on-1 beatdown on Finn Bálor

When Universal Champion Roman Reigns warned Finn Bálor to stop using his name in the closing moments of SmackDown, The Prince responded by shoving the The Head of the Table out of the ring while Reigns was making his exit. Moments later, The Usos attacked from behind, and Reigns decided to take his leave. When Bálor started to get the best of Jimmy & Jey, however, The Head of the Table returned, and the 3-on-1 onslaught of The Bloodline was too much, as Reigns put Finn out with the Guillotine.