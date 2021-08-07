AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021

AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a crowd after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming which aired live from Dailys Place in Jacksonville, Florida last Wednesday August 4th. Here's what happened.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Marko Stunt defeated Ryzin & D3 via Pinfall (3:30)

Highlights of this match were Taz singing Tarzan Boy on both the entrance and after the victory. Jurassic Express hit the Thoracic Express double team finisher on D3 for the victory.

What goes ⬆️ must come ⬇️. #JurassicExpress cruises to victory.



Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (3:20)

Statlander hit the Big Bang Theory for the straight forward victory. She's heading for a title shot it looks like with all the victories she's been picking up.

Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott via Pinfall (3:15)

Nice little tag team match before Lucha Bros hit the fear factor on Sage Scott for Penta to pick up the pin.

Big Swole and Diamante sit down interview with Mark Henry

Swole basically called Diamante out for cheating during their match on Dynamite the other week before they got held apart by Mark Henry. We're heading for a rematch.

Nothing seems settled in the heated rivalry between @SwoleWorld and @DiamanteLAX after this sit-down with @TheMarkHenry.



Julia Hart w/ Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) defeated Angelica Risk via Pinfall (3:20)

Good win for Julia, always nice to see young talent getting experience and Angelica Risk looked quite good as well. Julia gets the win with the split leg bulldog.

Ethan Page defeated Baron Black via Pinfall (3:40)

Page hits the always impressive looking Ego's Edge on Baron for the win.

Gunn Club (Colten Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) w/QT Marshall via Pinfall (7:15)

QT joins Taz & Excalibur on commentary and originally refuses to address his lack of apology to Tony Schiavone on Dynamite this week. Later in the match he claims that Schiavone disrespected him again on Dark Elevation commentary. Pretty sure this ends in QT getting beat by Paul Wight. We'll see. Solo has lost the W from his surname and now we know where it went as Billy Gunn pinned him and held the tights for the victory.

.@RealBillyGunn gets the win for #GunnClub with a handful of tights and @realmmarshall1 is livid!



Frankie Kazarian defeated Pretty Peter Avalon w/Cezar Bononi & JD Drake via Submission (4:45)

The rebuild for The Elite Hunter begins after his loss to Luke Gallows on Dynamite the other week. Kaz wasn't really troubled by Avalon as he put him away with the Crossface Chicken Wing.

Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal defeated Aaron Frye, Darian Bengston & Vary Morales via Pinfall (2:55)

Really quick trios match ended with Martin hitting a flipping stunner and the Sydals hitting a double lightning spiral on Bengston for the victory.

Lance Archer defeated Tre Lamar Via Pinfall (2:33)

Lance attacks Tre Lamar before the bell and then gives poor Jake the Snake Roberts hardly any time on commentary. Blackout for the pin.

Abadon defeated Kelsey Heather via Pinfall (2:55)

Abadon hit the Burial Plot, a new move which is like a DDT but her leg drives the opponents neck down, after a fun little match for the win.

Orange Cassidy w/Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Kris Statlander) Defeated Jora Johl w/ Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) Via Pinfall (2:30)

Really impressive showing here for Jora Johl before getting distracted by Private Party and getting hit with the Orange Punch.