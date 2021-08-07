WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Rampage next week. The matches were taped without a crowd after AEW Dynamite: Homecoming which aired live from Dailys Place in Jacksonville, Florida last Wednesday August 4th. Here's what happened.
Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Marko Stunt defeated Ryzin & D3 via Pinfall (3:30)
Highlights of this match were Taz singing Tarzan Boy on both the entrance and after the victory. Jurassic Express hit the Thoracic Express double team finisher on D3 for the victory.
Julia Hart w/ Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) defeated Angelica Risk via Pinfall (3:20)
Good win for Julia, always nice to see young talent getting experience and Angelica Risk looked quite good as well. Julia gets the win with the split leg bulldog.
Ethan Page defeated Baron Black via Pinfall (3:40)
Page hits the always impressive looking Ego's Edge on Baron for the win.
Gunn Club (Colten Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) w/QT Marshall via Pinfall (7:15)
QT joins Taz & Excalibur on commentary and originally refuses to address his lack of apology to Tony Schiavone on Dynamite this week. Later in the match he claims that Schiavone disrespected him again on Dark Elevation commentary. Pretty sure this ends in QT getting beat by Paul Wight. We'll see. Solo has lost the W from his surname and now we know where it went as Billy Gunn pinned him and held the tights for the victory.
AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021
Aug 07
