Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose! ✌🏾

He last wrestled a match on the July 2, 2021, episode of 205 Live, losing to Joe Gacy in an NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match.

Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE.

WWE SmackDown Quick Results - August 6, 2021

SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In t[...] Aug 07 - SmackDown results: Aug. 6, 2021 - Courtesy of WWE.com: Bianca Belair was forced to deal with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega In t[...]

AEW Dark Results - August 6, 2021

AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...] Aug 07 - AEW aired a special edition of Dark tonight (August 6th) on their YouTube channel at 10PM EST to prepare their devoted fanbase for the debut of AEW Ra[...]

Another WWE Released Confirmed

Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s abo[...] Aug 06 - Desmond Troy has been released from his contract by WWE. Desmond Troy revealed the news on his Twitter, tweeting: "Life is tough, but it’s abo[...]

El Rey Network Set To Return As A Streaming Service

In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Luc[...] Aug 06 - In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Luc[...]

John Cena Competes In Six-Man Tag Action Following WWE SmackDown

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he mad[...] Aug 06 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX, John Cena made an appearance, even though he wasn't on the live show. He got a loud pop when he mad[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning To Change NXT Brand Format

In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and [...] Aug 06 - In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and [...]

WWE Releases Multiple Names From NXT Including Bobby Fish and Mercedes Martinez

WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news [...] Aug 06 - WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news [...]

Another Dream Match Set For SummerSlam On Tonight's SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straigh[...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straigh[...]

New NWA Television Champion Crowned On Tonight’s ExtraPowerrr

Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA Extr[...] Aug 06 - Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA Extr[...]

Jey Uso Picks Up Win Over Dominick Mysterio

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a[...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a[...]

Smackdown Women's Title Match Announced For SummerSlam

The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she[...] Aug 06 - The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she[...]

John Cena Discusses Vince McMahon’s 'Unpredictable' Work Ethic

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said abo[...] Aug 06 - During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said abo[...]

John Cena Trends On Social Media Following Very Revealing Scene From The Suicide Squad

John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking followin[...] Aug 06 - John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking followin[...]

Adam Cole Meeting Vince McMahon Tonight, Tony Khan Shoots Down AEW Rumors

We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also n[...] Aug 06 - We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also n[...]

Former WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Suspended From Twitter

Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter.[...] Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter.[...]

Nick Gage On What GCW Championship Match Ending Against Matt Cardona Was Like

Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and [...] Aug 06 - Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and [...]

Tony Khan On Competing With WWE: "This competition is real."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of[...] Aug 06 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of[...]

Five Matches Scheduled For Next Week's AEW Dynamite (8/11)

All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. Ame[...] Aug 06 - All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. Ame[...]

Maria Kanellis Says WWE "Never Offered Help" For Mike Bennett's Addiction Issues

During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his add[...] Aug 06 - During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his add[...]

Adam Cole Negotiating With WWE And AEW Reportedly Offers Adam Cole A Contract

Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave M[...] Aug 06 - Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave M[...]

Ric Flair Reportedly Earned More With His WWE Ambassador Contract Than Being Champion In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wre[...] Aug 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wre[...]

Melina Arrives In IMPACT, Sets Sights On Knockouts Championship

It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag[...] Aug 06 - It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag[...]

Peacock Added More Content

Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 199[...] Aug 06 - Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 199[...]

U.S. Wrestler Gable Steveson Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogra[...] Aug 06 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogra[...]