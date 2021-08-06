El Rey Network Set To Return As A Streaming Service

In some surprising news, the El Rey Network is set to make a comeback as a streaming service. You may remember El Rey was the original home of the Lucha Underground series.

A report from Deadline reveals that Robert Rodriguez company, which ceased at the end of 2020, has signed a broadcasting deal with Cinedigm to operate as a streaming company.

It is not clear as yet when the network will return but when it does it will be on smart devices and streaming services such as Pluto and the link which offer free channel bundles.

It will be interesting to see if the Network streams any of the Lucha Underground shows.