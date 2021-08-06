WWE Reportedly Planning To Change NXT Brand Format

In an update on the multiple WWE releases from the NXT brand, PWInsider is reporting that the company has plans to change the format of the black and yellow brand.

WWE is reportedly working on a new NXT logo, new lighting, and a different format to the weekly broadcast which airs Tuesdays on USA Network.

The company plans to also use the brand to focus on younger talent going forward, so this might explain at least some of the releases.

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.