This led to Seth blowing up in anger and eventually accepting and confirming their long-rumored match at SummerSlam.

Edge, not happy with that answer, then told Rollins that he should have finished the job in 2014 when he had the chance and said that Rollins is just Edge Lite.

This brought out Rollins on the Titantron who proceeded to run down Edge for taking 10 years off because he was too weak. Rollins Said he'll think about the match.

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straight to the point, saying he wants Rollins at SummerSlam.

WWE Releases Multiple Names From NXT Including Bobby Fish and Mercedes Martinez

WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news that broke on Friday evening from Sean Ross Sapp o[...] Aug 06 - WWE has made yet more cuts to their roster as part of the ongoing company-wide budget cuts. This time the cuts are focused on the NXT brand. In news that broke on Friday evening from Sean Ross Sapp o[...]

Another Dream Match Set For SummerSlam On Tonight's SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straight to the point, saying he wants Rollins at SummerS[...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way down to the ring to address what happened between him and Seth Rollins Last Friday. Edge Got straight to the point, saying he wants Rollins at SummerS[...]

New NWA Television Champion Crowned On Tonight’s ExtraPowerrr

Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA ExtraPowerrr, which puts an end to Pope’s 290 da[...] Aug 06 - Tyrus has been crowned the new NWA Television champion. Formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE he defeated Da Pope during a special edition of NWA ExtraPowerrr, which puts an end to Pope’s 290 da[...]

Jey Uso Picks Up Win Over Dominick Mysterio

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a quick descent match seeing Dominick hit a sunset [...] Aug 06 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jey of The Usos in a singles competition. It was a quick descent match seeing Dominick hit a sunset [...]

Smackdown Women's Title Match Announced For SummerSlam

The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she deserves and will never give up again . She then [...] Aug 06 - The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she deserves and will never give up again . She then [...]

John Cena Discusses Vince McMahon’s 'Unpredictable' Work Ethic

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said about his boss: “I always say the same thing &[...] Aug 06 - During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, John Cena spoke with Charley Caruso about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic. Here is what he said about his boss: “I always say the same thing &[...]

John Cena Trends On Social Media Following Very Revealing Scene From The Suicide Squad

John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking following a very revealing scene in the newly released The[...] Aug 06 - John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking following a very revealing scene in the newly released The[...]

Adam Cole Meeting Vince McMahon Tonight, Tony Khan Shoots Down AEW Rumors

We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not[...] Aug 06 - We reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW has offered a deal to WWE NXT star Adam Cole. The report also noted Cole is also negotiating a new NXT contract, and that he had not[...]

Former WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Suspended From Twitter

Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter. Wuertz is planning to run for Florida State Repr[...] Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz, who was released from the company earlier this year revealed on his Facebook that he has been suspended from Twitter. Wuertz is planning to run for Florida State Repr[...]

Nick Gage On What GCW Championship Match Ending Against Matt Cardona Was Like

Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and pelted the ring with trash following Cardona's tit[...] Aug 06 - Nick Gage spoke with Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast about the GCW Championship match against Matt Cardona, in which fans rioted and pelted the ring with trash following Cardona's tit[...]

Tony Khan On Competing With WWE: "This competition is real."

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...] Aug 06 - Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio and discussed the competition between AEW and WWE. “It’s the dream. It’s also a lot of what I pitched to TNT. This is all a dream come t[...]

Five Matches Scheduled For Next Week's AEW Dynamite (8/11)

All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. American Top Team’s Dan Lambert to appear Four[...] Aug 06 - All Elite Wrestling has added a six man tag-team match to next week's AEW Dynamite card, which has bumped the card up to six matches scheduled. American Top Team’s Dan Lambert to appear Four[...]

Maria Kanellis Says WWE "Never Offered Help" For Mike Bennett's Addiction Issues

During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues. "I know a lot of people like to [...] Aug 06 - During an interview with the Florida Sports podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that WWE reportedly didn't do very much to help Mike Bennett with his addiction issues. "I know a lot of people like to [...]

Adam Cole Negotiating With WWE And AEW Reportedly Offers Adam Cole A Contract

Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new[...] Aug 06 - Adam Cole is still working out a deal with WWE to stay in WWE NXT, but it appears AEW reportedly has come forward and offered Cole a contract. Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is working on a new[...]

Ric Flair Reportedly Earned More With His WWE Ambassador Contract Than Being Champion In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money [...] Aug 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly had been under a "tremendous" WWE Ambassador contract before he had been cut loose. In a new update by The Wrestling Observer, Ric Flair was earning more money [...]

Melina Arrives In IMPACT, Sets Sights On Knockouts Championship

It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag-team tournament with Matt Rehwoldt. However, an u[...] Aug 06 - It feels like Deonna Purrazzo has done everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling: from constant successful title defenses to winning the mixed tag-team tournament with Matt Rehwoldt. However, an u[...]

Peacock Added More Content

Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...] Aug 06 - Peacock has added more WWE Content to the streaming service according to PWInsider. Peacock has added Halftime Heat 2019 as well as ECW Cyberslam 1997 has been added to Peacock, The gaps continue to [...]

U.S. Wrestler Gable Steveson Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three [...] Aug 06 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson won gold today at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steveson was facing off against Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the 125-kilogram freestyle category on Friday. He was down three [...]

Mike Chioda Reveals Vince McMahon Was Furious With Referee During WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda returned to AdFreeShows.com recently during which discussed the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 35 which was a women’s triple threat winner-take-all match[...] Aug 06 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda returned to AdFreeShows.com recently during which discussed the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 35 which was a women’s triple threat winner-take-all match[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...] Aug 06 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced only one match for the show so far, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. There is expected [...]

Dolph Ziggler Calls WWE Fans 'Pathetic' Over Their Reaction To Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return. Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet wh[...] Aug 06 - Dolph Ziggler has slammed some WWE fans as "pathetic" for complaining about part-timers like Goldberg returning and then popping when they return. Ziggler responded to a tweet put out by WWE tweet wh[...]

Darby Allin Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. During this past Wednesday's episode, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston won their match again[...] Aug 06 - AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. During this past Wednesday's episode, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston won their match again[...]

2.0 (Formerly Ever-Rise) Talk About Their AEW Debut, New Name and More

Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it. Lee first spoke about their gear. “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonv[...] Aug 06 - Following their recent debut in AEW, 2.0 (formerly Ever-Rise) spoke about what it was like going into it. Lee first spoke about their gear. “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonv[...]

Two Title Matches Booked For IMPACT Emergence

IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...] Aug 06 - IMPACT's next big event comes on August 20th, with Impact being replaced by a special called Emergence. Two title matches have been added to the card as it stands currently. The card currently reads[...]