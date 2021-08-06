Jey Uso Picks Up Win Over Dominick Mysterio

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, after a quick backstage segment, Dominick Mysterio went up against Jy of The Usos in a singles competition.

It was a quick descent match seeing Dominick hit a sunset set flip into the barricade at one point.

The match wraps up with Dominick hitting a 619 and going to the top for a frog splash. Jimmy tried to intervene but was stopped by Rey leaving Dom clear to hit the splash, but he missed anyway, with Jey countering and then hitting a superkick for the 1-2-3.