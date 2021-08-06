Smackdown Women's Title Match Announced For SummerSlam

The show opened with Sasha Banks coming out to run down the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sasha says she's back for the spotlight that she deserves and will never give up again . She then said Belair would be nothing without her rub at WrestleMania.

This leads to Belair coming down to tell Sasha that she begged her for a match and that if she wants to keep talking, she can have her.

This brings out Zelina vega who confronts Bianca about her challenge last week. All three women start arguing, leading to Belair snapping and announcing Herself vs. Banks for SummerSlam and also setting up a title match between herself and Vega later tonight.