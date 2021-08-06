John Cena Trends On Social Media Following Very Revealing Scene From The Suicide Squad

John Cena recently had the world of professional wrestling talking about him following his recent WWE return and now he has Hollywood talking following a very revealing scene in the newly released The Suicide Squad movie.

The multi-time WWE Champion has been trending on Twitter of late due to a scene of him in his underwear.

In a minor spoiler for the movie, Cena strips down to a very tight pair of white briefs during one scene. It leaves very little to the imagination with fans are swooning over Cena's bulge.

During a recent press conference about the movie, following a question about the rivalry between Idris Elba's Bloodsport and John Cena's Peacemaker, Elba asked whether they wanted to talk about a scene in the movie where Cena is in "tighty-whities".

"I saw a screening of the movie, you have a huge piece, dude," responded Pete Davidson, who plays Blackguard, with Michael Rooker, who plays Savant, adding: "You guys are all wrong. That wasn't even a penis – that was a log."

Cena joked that what had actually happened was Gunn using a "filter of some sort" and it appeared that was the end of it.